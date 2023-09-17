Sign up
Photo 758
The gentle giants
in our South African bush. The largest antelope in the world.
They can only run about 40 kph (25mph) but can jump 3 m (10ft) from standing start.
I love these beautiful peaceful animals.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
ace
Beautiful capture of these magnificent animals and I love the background.
September 17th, 2023
