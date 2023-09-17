Previous
The gentle giants by ludwigsdiana
The gentle giants

in our South African bush. The largest antelope in the world.

They can only run about 40 kph (25mph) but can jump 3 m (10ft) from standing start.

I love these beautiful peaceful animals.
Diana

Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture of these magnificent animals and I love the background.
