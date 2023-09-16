Previous
The little acrobat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 757

The little acrobat

quickly jumped onto mum's back when I approached the fence.

The shutter seems to have disturbed it and mum just looked annoyed. That little tail soon curled und her arm
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Still, you got a great shot and a good story telling image.
September 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome-I love this one
September 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 16th, 2023  
narayani ace
How adorable
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise