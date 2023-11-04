Sign up
Previous
Photo 806
Sundowners at the dam
As the weather was better than predicted, a group of us decided to go to the deck with our wine and nibbles.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
November 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh yesss
November 4th, 2023
Rob Falbo
Nice.
November 4th, 2023
