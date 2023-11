Lost but not forgotten

Ever since Jo @ziggy77 started posting her beautiful mosaic photos, at the back of my mind I knew that I had done it a long time ago.I took one photo through all the editing effects of Befunky to see what they were when I bought the programe..I had them on a separate external drive and forgot about them and never posted them, except for the original. This is the swimming pool in Sea Point.Check the exif to see when this was done. Thanks Jo, I found a whole bunch of other stuff too ;-)