Previous
Photo 805
Lost but not forgotten
Ever since Jo
@ziggy77
started posting her beautiful mosaic photos, at the back of my mind I knew that I had done it a long time ago.
I took one photo through all the editing effects of Befunky to see what they were when I bought the programe..
I had them on a separate external drive and forgot about them and never posted them, except for the original. This is the swimming pool in Sea Point.
Check the exif to see when this was done. Thanks Jo, I found a whole bunch of other stuff too ;-)
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8270
photos
309
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
27th April 2021 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mosaic-40%
Mags
ace
Very cool effect!
November 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful effect
November 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like this effect in Befunky but you have to have the right shot for it. This one worked really well because of the bigger blocks of color (like the sky and the water).
November 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool mosaic effect.
November 3rd, 2023
