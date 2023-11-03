Previous
Lost but not forgotten by ludwigsdiana
Lost but not forgotten

Ever since Jo @ziggy77 started posting her beautiful mosaic photos, at the back of my mind I knew that I had done it a long time ago.

I took one photo through all the editing effects of Befunky to see what they were when I bought the programe..

I had them on a separate external drive and forgot about them and never posted them, except for the original. This is the swimming pool in Sea Point.

Check the exif to see when this was done. Thanks Jo, I found a whole bunch of other stuff too ;-)
Diana

Mags ace
Very cool effect!
November 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful effect
November 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like this effect in Befunky but you have to have the right shot for it. This one worked really well because of the bigger blocks of color (like the sky and the water).
November 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool mosaic effect.
November 3rd, 2023  
