Previous
Photo 804
Peeping out of the goat tower
at Fairview. It was such a strange sight when I looked to see if a goat was around, this speckled pigeon was sitting there.
As usual, the shutter was too loud and it kept turning it's head.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Cordiander
This is a very special picture. She fits perfectly with the wall!
November 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture. Nice textures and colors all perfectly framed.
November 2nd, 2023
