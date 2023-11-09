Sign up
Photo 811
A weaver nest for Joy
@joysfocus
who mentioned that she did not know what a good one looks like.
This is not quite finished yet, but the best I could find in these windy conditions. He is still working on it which I will post tomorrow.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
busy-weaver
