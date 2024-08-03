Sign up
Photo 1043
Oh what a beautiful morning
and wonderful sight from our patio over the olive grove. It turned out to be a stunning day with warm temps and blue sky. BOB
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Paul J
ace
Beautiful sunrise!
August 3rd, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Lovely!!!
August 3rd, 2024
