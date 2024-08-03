Previous
Oh what a beautiful morning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1043

Oh what a beautiful morning

and wonderful sight from our patio over the olive grove. It turned out to be a stunning day with warm temps and blue sky. BOB
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paul J ace
Beautiful sunrise!
August 3rd, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely!!!
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise