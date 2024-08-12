Sign up
Babyshower
On Saturday we had a family lunch here which included my youngest sister, her husband, son and wife.
These photos (except top centre) I took at their baby shower the previous week. This will be her first grandchild at 68!
The main reason I am posting this is the beautiful cake! Just look at that little baby! Everything was made of chocolate and edible and delicious. Bob.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9366
photos
288
followers
152
following
288% complete
Tags
clayton-natasha-baby-shower
Allison Maltese
ace
Wow, that cake is indeed incredible! What a nice collection of images to commemorate the occasion.
August 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
How absolutely adorable. They are a lovely couple I can tell. 🥰
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Beautiful collage and celebration of life.
August 12th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous collage of the joyous occasion.
August 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photos, so very precious
August 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely cake .
August 12th, 2024
