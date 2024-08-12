Previous
Babyshower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1052

Babyshower

On Saturday we had a family lunch here which included my youngest sister, her husband, son and wife.

These photos (except top centre) I took at their baby shower the previous week. This will be her first grandchild at 68!

The main reason I am posting this is the beautiful cake! Just look at that little baby! Everything was made of chocolate and edible and delicious. Bob.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Wow, that cake is indeed incredible! What a nice collection of images to commemorate the occasion.
August 12th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
How absolutely adorable. They are a lovely couple I can tell. 🥰
August 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Beautiful collage and celebration of life.
August 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous collage of the joyous occasion.
August 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photos, so very precious
August 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely cake .
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise