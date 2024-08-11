Sign up
Photo 1051
My lucky day
as I have never seen or heard of this bird before.
As I was walking down the path, I spotted a man staring up into the trees. I asked him what he was looking at and he pointed up!
There sat this new to me bird and not moving at all! I took some bad shots but also with this one. I wish all birds would sit still ;-)
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
11
10
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
klaas's-cuckoo
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful bird, great shot
August 11th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
What a lovely bird. Great capture.
August 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Never seen a bird with vivid green
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! That's amazing!
August 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird and capture. Fav.
August 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Such a beauty. Nice capture
August 11th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful bird and certainly an eye catcher with his beautiful green feathers fav.
August 11th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
August 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I have never heard of a Klaas's Cuckoo before, what a fascinating colour scheme to those feathers
August 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the green feathers...great shot
August 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and I love his colors.
August 11th, 2024
