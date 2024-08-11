Previous
My lucky day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1051

My lucky day

as I have never seen or heard of this bird before.

As I was walking down the path, I spotted a man staring up into the trees. I asked him what he was looking at and he pointed up!

There sat this new to me bird and not moving at all! I took some bad shots but also with this one. I wish all birds would sit still ;-)
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a beautiful bird, great shot
August 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
What a lovely bird. Great capture.
August 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Never seen a bird with vivid green
August 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! That's amazing!
August 11th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird and capture. Fav.
August 11th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Such a beauty. Nice capture
August 11th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful bird and certainly an eye catcher with his beautiful green feathers fav.
August 11th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
August 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I have never heard of a Klaas's Cuckoo before, what a fascinating colour scheme to those feathers
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the green feathers...great shot
August 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and I love his colors.
August 11th, 2024  
