Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1050
I could not resist
posting this as it was as grey as our weather today! Taken last week at Intaka and a first for me.
I think it is a juvenile black headed heron. It sat on a rock just flapping around and suddenly too off!
It was quite far away and awfully windy, as usual I was much too slow.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9357
photos
290
followers
152
following
287% complete
View this month »
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
Latest from all albums
1048
2773
1049
2765
2767
1050
2768
2766
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black-headed-heron-juvenile?
winghong_ho
Beautiful. Fav.
August 10th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Focus and original colour - just perfect! fav
August 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely pre take off shot
August 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close