I could not resist by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1050

I could not resist

posting this as it was as grey as our weather today! Taken last week at Intaka and a first for me.

I think it is a juvenile black headed heron. It sat on a rock just flapping around and suddenly too off!

It was quite far away and awfully windy, as usual I was much too slow.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Diana

winghong_ho
Beautiful. Fav.
August 10th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Focus and original colour - just perfect! fav
August 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely pre take off shot
August 10th, 2024  
