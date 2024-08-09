Sign up
Previous
Photo 1049
Happy Flamingo Friday
Wishing you all a wonderful weekend.
Our Paardevlei is filled with water again and the flamingos are back!
Unfortunately way too far for my lens, even cropped they did not look too great so I used a preset in Topaz Studio.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
10
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shots ! had to count the legs to find out how many I could see !!!!! Love the long dribble from the beak of the one on the right !
August 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous light and capture
August 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous Friday flamingos… love these photos to pieces…
August 9th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Cool!
August 9th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
How nice to have these beautiful birds nearby! Lovely!
August 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see.
August 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I am intrigued by your photos and the places and animals you show!
August 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wonderful. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
August 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and capture.
August 9th, 2024
