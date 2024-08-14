Previous
Still grey and wet here by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1054

Still grey and wet here

so another pop of colours today.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely softness
August 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
This one will brighten up a wet grey day. Rain here all day today too
August 14th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
That is amazing Diana. It truly is lovely
August 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Amazing colors and image
August 14th, 2024  
