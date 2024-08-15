Sign up
Photo 1055
King of the castle
in the Dolomites. A few years ago some of us played around with NightCafe.
I tried to find it again but it has gone all AI and so different! I sent an email to try and find the old algorithms.
After days of trying to find them, I finally did but what a hassle it was! One does not have the possibilities that used to be there anymore.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9378
photos
288
followers
153
following
Tags
fairview-nightcafe-dolomites
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely creation
August 15th, 2024
