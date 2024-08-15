Previous
King of the castle by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1055

King of the castle

in the Dolomites. A few years ago some of us played around with NightCafe.

I tried to find it again but it has gone all AI and so different! I sent an email to try and find the old algorithms.

After days of trying to find them, I finally did but what a hassle it was! One does not have the possibilities that used to be there anymore.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely creation
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise