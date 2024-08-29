Previous
Up up and away by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1069

Up up and away

suddenly it took to the air and was gone!

I was so surprised and not expecting it! I got some lovely blurred shots :-(
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful shot. Its amazing how fast they can take off.
August 29th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing shot
August 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Pretty wings
August 29th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
This is a lovely capture. What a graceful beautiful bird.
August 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very lovely capture!
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise