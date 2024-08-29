Sign up
Previous
Photo 1069
Up up and away
suddenly it took to the air and was gone!
I was so surprised and not expecting it! I got some lovely blurred shots :-(
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
egret
egret
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful shot. Its amazing how fast they can take off.
August 29th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Amazing shot
August 29th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Pretty wings
August 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
This is a lovely capture. What a graceful beautiful bird.
August 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very lovely capture!
August 29th, 2024
