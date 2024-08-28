Sign up
Previous
Photo 1068
Wading in the water
was what I thought! I had no idea what was going on, but kept my eyes open although it was quite a distance away.
The same grey and windy day, but at least the sun showed itself briefly.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
7
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9430
photos
284
followers
153
following
Tags
egret
Corinne C
ace
Marvelous capture
August 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious bird
August 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Diana , such gorgeous timing and capture as he wades in the water and the wings wide open ! fav
August 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Perfect capture moment!
August 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous shot!
August 28th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2024
