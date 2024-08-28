Previous
Wading in the water by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1068

Wading in the water

was what I thought! I had no idea what was going on, but kept my eyes open although it was quite a distance away.

The same grey and windy day, but at least the sun showed itself briefly.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Corinne C
Marvelous capture
August 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Glorious bird
August 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
August 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh Diana , such gorgeous timing and capture as he wades in the water and the wings wide open ! fav
August 28th, 2024  
Dorothy
Perfect capture moment!
August 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous shot!
August 28th, 2024  
Paul J
Beautiful
August 28th, 2024  
