It looks so peaceful by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1067

It looks so peaceful

but it was rather windy. This bird was battling to take off and me with my camera.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Super capture of this bird fighting the elements!
August 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, so many of them. Great capture.
August 27th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
August 27th, 2024  
