Previous
Photo 1067
It looks so peaceful
but it was rather windy. This bird was battling to take off and me with my camera.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sacred-ibis
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super capture of this bird fighting the elements!
August 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, so many of them. Great capture.
August 27th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
August 27th, 2024
