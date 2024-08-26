Sign up
The odd couple
I could not figure out what they were both staring at.
I have been back to Intaka every time when there was no rain. It was quite challenging as it was mostly grey and very windy.
I will post a few birds this week before I start a month of Intaka again ;-)
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Christina
ace
Fabulous shot and title :)
August 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, the bright turquoise eye there! Great title
August 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great title for this "little and large "- intensely gazing at an unknown object- a lovely clear shot even down to the eye colours ! fav
August 26th, 2024
