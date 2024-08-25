Previous
She did not like it by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1065

She did not like it

and he was so upset! Soon the flowers will dry out and it will look very plain.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Oh no how disappointing for him. I think he did a brilliant job
August 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Aaaa he did a brilliant job. Maybe she’s got a better offer…
August 25th, 2024  
