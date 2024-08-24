Previous
Are you admiring my work? by ludwigsdiana
Are you admiring my work?

In all the years of watching them weave their nests, I have never seen a more beautiful one!

He even picked some strips of my Jasmin for fragrance ;-)
24th August 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
YvetteL
Wow, very beautiful
August 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh that is so lovely. Let’s hope that it finds a mate that really appreciates it.
August 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightfully woven nest ! So pretty with all the yellow Jasmin entwined in the weaving ! fav
August 24th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful. Wonderful capture of this beautiful nest and its artisan
August 24th, 2024  
