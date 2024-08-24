Sign up
Previous
Photo 1064
Are you admiring my work?
In all the years of watching them weave their nests, I have never seen a more beautiful one!
He even picked some strips of my Jasmin for fragrance ;-)
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
cape-weaver
YvetteL
Wow, very beautiful
August 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that is so lovely. Let’s hope that it finds a mate that really appreciates it.
August 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightfully woven nest ! So pretty with all the yellow Jasmin entwined in the weaving ! fav
August 24th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful. Wonderful capture of this beautiful nest and its artisan
August 24th, 2024
