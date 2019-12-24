Sign up
Photo 1077
A ruined home
that I pass regularly for the last thirteen years. There are two next to each other and I often wonder what the story is.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3236
photos
231
followers
170
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
23rd October 2019 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruin-coral-tree-composite
summerfield
ace
you just make your own story. or, google it. :-) the colours are very nice. aces!
December 24th, 2019
