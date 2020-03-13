Previous
White eye by ludwigsdiana
White eye

contemplating what to do.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Joy's Focus ace
The detail and clarity of your photos always amaze me!
March 13th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
We call them ring eyes. Or silver eyes. Must be the same breed. He looks a bit ruffled - maybe a young one!
March 13th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely detail in each feather
March 13th, 2020  
