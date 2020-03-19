Sign up
Photo 1163
Mr and Mrs Malachite Sunbird
with the double collared sunbird sitting and waiting it's turn on the fence, separating our back garden from the olive grove.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Views
4
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
7th February 2020 1:01pm
Tags
mr-mrs-malachite-feeder-dc-sunbird-fence
