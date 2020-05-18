Previous
Next
Rosemary by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1223

Rosemary

Trying to get the proper dof with a macro lens. I somehow cannot achieve it with my usual camera settings. As I have a bridge camera, it seems very limited. Maybe I should try spot focus. Any ideas and help from you wonderful photographers here?
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise