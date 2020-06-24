Previous
Photoelasticity by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1260

Photoelasticity

had some fun playing around with these plastic items. Amazing what can be achieved with a piece of clear foil. I preferred the softer tones. As I had no plastic, I borrowed them from a neighbour.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
bkb in the city
Well done
June 24th, 2020  
Lesley Wright ace
Love this, how did you achieve this look if you don't mind me asking
June 24th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done
June 24th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Cool effect!
June 24th, 2020  
