Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1260
Photoelasticity
had some fun playing around with these plastic items. Amazing what can be achieved with a piece of clear foil. I preferred the softer tones. As I had no plastic, I borrowed them from a neighbour.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3785
photos
262
followers
191
following
345% complete
View this month »
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Latest from all albums
1265
1256
1266
1259
1257
1267
1260
1258
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd June 2020 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
expert-photogaphy-fun-to-play-with
bkb in the city
Well done
June 24th, 2020
Lesley Wright
ace
Love this, how did you achieve this look if you don't mind me asking
June 24th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done
June 24th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Cool effect!
June 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close