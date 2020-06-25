Sign up
Photo 1261
Spotted Eagle Owl
I had to use a texture as he was hiding in a tree with branches all over. I will post the original tomorrow.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
owl-branches-texture-2lilowls
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty! Great processing too!
June 25th, 2020
Monique
ace
Love it
June 25th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful....love those eyes.
June 25th, 2020
