Spotted Eagle Owl by ludwigsdiana
Spotted Eagle Owl

I had to use a texture as he was hiding in a tree with branches all over. I will post the original tomorrow.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty! Great processing too!
June 25th, 2020  
Monique ace
Love it
June 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful....love those eyes.
June 25th, 2020  
