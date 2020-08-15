Sign up
Hard to believe
that some of the vines already have green leaves, whereas most are still dormant. It has been cold and miserable for quite a while now.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
green-vines-clouds-helderberg
Margo
ace
Beautiful mountains
August 15th, 2020
Helen Sanderson
are they different varieties that are shooting earlier? Its such a grand mountain!
August 15th, 2020
