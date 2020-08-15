Previous
Hard to believe by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1312

Hard to believe

that some of the vines already have green leaves, whereas most are still dormant. It has been cold and miserable for quite a while now.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Margo ace
Beautiful mountains
August 15th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
are they different varieties that are shooting earlier? Its such a grand mountain!
August 15th, 2020  
