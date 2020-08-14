Previous
Next
Little blue daisies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1311

Little blue daisies

called felicia amelloides. Not sure why they have so few petals.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise