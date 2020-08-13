Previous
African Grey by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1310

African Grey

I had to use a texture as there was a very busy car park in the background.
The owner let him out as he was waiting for his wife to finish her shopping. I asked if I could take a photo and was surprised to see how cool the parrot was.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Carole G ace
Love the grey colouring and then the bright tail feathers. A bit different to most parrots
August 13th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Amazing tail feathers.
August 13th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
what?! he lets him out?! what a neat treat and your phot is great with the processing - I love how the parrot matches the tree!
August 13th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful bird. Wonderful capture.
August 13th, 2020  
