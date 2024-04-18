Previous
Eating without moving his head, not sure hoe he hat that piece though. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2654

Eating without moving his head, not sure hoe he hat that piece though.

Such a clean eater,
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Gorgeous wings
April 18th, 2024  
haskar ace
I like the texture of the wings and the flash of orange on the claws.
April 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s fabulous
April 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful wings with the light shining through the feather tips.
April 18th, 2024  
