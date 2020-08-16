Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1313
Gnu on the rampage
He must have been in a foul mood as he demolished the wire protection around a tree. Maybe he needed more shade and wanted to get closer. The remnants can be seen in the corner on the right.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3944
photos
259
followers
189
following
359% complete
View this month »
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
Latest from all albums
1318
1309
1319
1312
1310
1320
1313
1311
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
29th July 2020 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gnu-aggressive-texture-dt
Babs
ace
Not a happy chappie.
August 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close