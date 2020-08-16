Previous
Gnu on the rampage by ludwigsdiana
Gnu on the rampage

He must have been in a foul mood as he demolished the wire protection around a tree. Maybe he needed more shade and wanted to get closer. The remnants can be seen in the corner on the right.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Diana

Photo Details

Babs ace
Not a happy chappie.
August 16th, 2020  
