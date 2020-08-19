Sign up
Photo 1316
A part of our estate
on a foggy morning, taken from the road outside.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3
Fun shots
DC-FZ80
22nd July 2020 10:03am
Public
de-wijnlanden-home-baden-powell-drive
