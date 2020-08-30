Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1327
On the way home
from the West Coast, we drove through the Swartland. It is a huge farming area, for Canola, Wheat and Cattle.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
25th August 2020 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swartland
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That color! Wonderful, and the composition is fabulous :-)
August 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous layers of colour.
August 30th, 2020
Margo
ace
Nice layers
August 30th, 2020
