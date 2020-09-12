Previous
Splishing and splashing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1340

Splishing and splashing

in the same puddle as Mr Weaver. She decided to take a bathe too. Gave me the same dirty look that he did ;-)
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Diana

Elizabeth ace
Pretty wet bird!
September 12th, 2020  
