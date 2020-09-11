Previous
The proud builder by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1339

The proud builder

It took him three days to complete the nest. The top two are on the first day. so amazing to watch that little beak weaving!
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Diana

PhylM-S ace
That's amazing - Love that you posted the stages - he is a beauty too. Way cool!
September 11th, 2020  
