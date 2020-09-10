Sign up
Photo 1338
Eating the daisies
on my neighbours lawn.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
DC-FZ80
DC-FZ80
Taken
19th August 2020 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bunny-lawn-daisies
Jennifer Eurell
Nice rabbit. I live in Queensland in Australia so rabbits are banned here - there is about a $60,000 Aust. fine for bringing them into the state as they have been a major pest in the past. Other states are allowed to have rabbits for pets - and hares are tolerated in Queensland.
September 10th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Having seen the damage caused by rabbits (they're a declared noxious pest here in Australia) I am not keen on rabbits - of any sort, even the pet breeds. Nice photo though, and this one's not likely to cause Oz any problems, it's too far to swim.
September 10th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@jeneurell
I'm with you. Never have understood why anyone's allowed to have a pet rabbit. The only good rabbit is a dead one IMO.
September 10th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Reminded me of the show - please don't eat the daisies w/doris day :-)
September 10th, 2020
