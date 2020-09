Anatolian Shepard dog

Bred for the purpose of saving livestock from predators, such as cheetah, caracal and black backed jackals. Cheetah outreach gives these 8 week old puppies to the farmers for free and pays for their food and medical expenses for one year, until the dog is signed over to the farmer. In return the farmer removes all the traps and stops shooting cheetahs and other predators and the dog starts guarding the herd. In this way livestock losses have been reduced by over 95%.