Photo 1686
Before and after
a play with sliders that Ann
@olivetreeann
said we should have a go at. Although not nearly as talented as Ann, I did so many as it is rather addictive. I ended up liking this one most.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5088
photos
286
followers
228
following
Tags
fun-playtime-in-smart-photo-editor
Sharon Lee
ace
nice play
August 24th, 2021
