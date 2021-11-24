Sign up
Photo 1778
Wind rolling down the mountains
I tried to capture it on this open field. It blew the car door open and I could hardly close it! On the right is the national road and one can see some of the high rise condos of the Strand. I am parked on the left, on my wat to gym.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5455
photos
291
followers
236
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd November 2021 11:52am
Tags
howling-south-easter
KWind
ace
Beautiful landscape. Love the colours.
November 24th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Beautiful colors together
November 24th, 2021
*lynn
ace
You capture the best colors! fav
November 24th, 2021
