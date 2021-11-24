Previous
Next
Wind rolling down the mountains by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1778

Wind rolling down the mountains

I tried to capture it on this open field. It blew the car door open and I could hardly close it! On the right is the national road and one can see some of the high rise condos of the Strand. I am parked on the left, on my wat to gym.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Beautiful landscape. Love the colours.
November 24th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Beautiful colors together
November 24th, 2021  
*lynn ace
You capture the best colors! fav
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise