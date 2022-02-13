Previous
The protector by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1859

The protector

of sheep is an Anatolian Shepherd Dog. This is part of a program to protect the Cheetah too. There used to be over 100,000 and now only about 6,700. The reason being that farmers are shooting them as they are killing their sheep. They were originally bred to protect livestock from bears and wolves. These dogs are given to the farmers at 8 weeks and are raised with the flock. They are given for free and get their food paid for 1 year. As they get older they instinctively protect the sheep from predators, including cheetah. The farmers don't need to shoot the cheetah anymore so it is a win win for all. It has been reported that no farmer with these dogs have lost any sheep.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image of this dog, and what an interesting story of the the cheetah protection programme.
February 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, such a big dog!
February 13th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I thought these were only in Europe! I'm glad that they have a role to play here to protect the cheetah too! A majestic dog!
February 13th, 2022  
Sarah Stewart
Great shot of The Protector and interesting background story too. Very good wildlife control.
February 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
