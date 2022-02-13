The protector

of sheep is an Anatolian Shepherd Dog. This is part of a program to protect the Cheetah too. There used to be over 100,000 and now only about 6,700. The reason being that farmers are shooting them as they are killing their sheep. They were originally bred to protect livestock from bears and wolves. These dogs are given to the farmers at 8 weeks and are raised with the flock. They are given for free and get their food paid for 1 year. As they get older they instinctively protect the sheep from predators, including cheetah. The farmers don't need to shoot the cheetah anymore so it is a win win for all. It has been reported that no farmer with these dogs have lost any sheep.