Photo 1890
This happens when one is too slow
Morticia was sitting on that post when suddenly she decided to take off! I rather like her feathery leggings.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5906
photos
306
followers
241
following
517% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Public
View
Tags
i-was-not-prepared-how-stupid
moni kozi
ace
Well... i'm sure there aren't too many sharp photos of eagle (? Is Morticia an eagle?) legs. Which are quite long and slim. Looks like Morticia's trousers are a bit short.
I just checked: Morticia is a hawk. Not that I know the difference. But just to make things straight.
March 16th, 2022
