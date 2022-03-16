Previous
This happens when one is too slow by ludwigsdiana
This happens when one is too slow

Morticia was sitting on that post when suddenly she decided to take off! I rather like her feathery leggings.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
Well... i'm sure there aren't too many sharp photos of eagle (? Is Morticia an eagle?) legs. Which are quite long and slim. Looks like Morticia's trousers are a bit short.

I just checked: Morticia is a hawk. Not that I know the difference. But just to make things straight.
March 16th, 2022  
