When will this heatwave finally end? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1889

When will this heatwave finally end?

This poor Dikkop has been sitting on the same spot for weeks now. Hubby is sitting under the olive tree in the shade. I think she must be breeding.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Diana

Babs ace
She does look rather hot and bothered.
March 15th, 2022  
