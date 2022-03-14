Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1888
The big guys
with their big horns, peacefully grazing. I've never seen such big heads with such small eyes on cattle.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5898
photos
306
followers
241
following
517% complete
View this month »
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
Latest from all albums
1884
229
1887
1885
1894
1895
1886
1888
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-cattle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close