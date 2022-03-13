Previous
Next
Mum is always moaning at me! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1886

Mum is always moaning at me!

Ankole cattle just lazing around.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great capture. Can feel the heat there. The right one has lovely horns.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise