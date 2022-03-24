Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1898
This one scared me
and I quickly backtracked. There were a few that were lying in the shade, this one got up and almost looked as if it wanted to charge, Even though there was an electrical fence between us, I did not linger after this shot.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5939
photos
307
followers
242
following
520% complete
View this month »
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
Latest from all albums
239
1897
1895
1904
1898
240
1896
1905
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
most-dangerous-big-five
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Could she be simply interested in you ! Look at those beautiful horns ( must be a weigh to carry around on her head !! ) the bedraggled ears ! and there is some beauty in the face and sort of kindness in her eyes ! Super portrait ! fav
March 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
He has sad eyes.
March 24th, 2022
narayani
I’m sure it could do some damage! But they look so wonderful.
March 24th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
:) he is looking at me
March 24th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. It seems he is not so scary.
March 24th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
He has certainly seen you!
March 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close