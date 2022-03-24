Previous
This one scared me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1898

This one scared me

and I quickly backtracked. There were a few that were lying in the shade, this one got up and almost looked as if it wanted to charge, Even though there was an electrical fence between us, I did not linger after this shot.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Could she be simply interested in you ! Look at those beautiful horns ( must be a weigh to carry around on her head !! ) the bedraggled ears ! and there is some beauty in the face and sort of kindness in her eyes ! Super portrait ! fav
March 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
He has sad eyes.
March 24th, 2022  
narayani
I’m sure it could do some damage! But they look so wonderful.
March 24th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
:) he is looking at me
March 24th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. It seems he is not so scary.
March 24th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
He has certainly seen you!
March 24th, 2022  
