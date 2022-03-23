Previous
Speckled Pigeon by ludwigsdiana
Speckled Pigeon

sitting on our wall. As the shutter made a sound, this one kept trying to see where it came from.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
