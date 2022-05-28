Previous
Another view of the Manor House by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1963

Another view of the Manor House

I just like the way I could frame it with the bougainvillea to add a pop of colour on a dull day.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Diana

Chris Cook ace
Very nicely done Diana.
May 28th, 2022  
narayani
The framing is lovely
May 28th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nicely focused on the beautiful house in the far end.
May 28th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love how you've framed the house. Beautiful shot.
May 28th, 2022  
