Photo 1963
Another view of the Manor House
I just like the way I could frame it with the bougainvillea to add a pop of colour on a dull day.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
zevenwacht
Chris Cook
ace
Very nicely done Diana.
May 28th, 2022
narayani
The framing is lovely
May 28th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nicely focused on the beautiful house in the far end.
May 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love how you've framed the house. Beautiful shot.
May 28th, 2022
