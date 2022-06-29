Painted view

I have limited access to wifi and am getting more frustrated, as our loadshedding has increased now to eleven and a half hours daily!



For those interested, this is an example of stage six atm! It could also get worse!



Todays power outage e.g.

04.00-6.30

12.00-16.30

20.00-00.30



I do apologize if I cannot comment as regularly as before but will do my best.