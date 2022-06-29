Previous
Painted view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1995

Painted view

I have limited access to wifi and am getting more frustrated, as our loadshedding has increased now to eleven and a half hours daily!

For those interested, this is an example of stage six atm! It could also get worse!

Todays power outage e.g.
04.00-6.30
12.00-16.30
20.00-00.30

I do apologize if I cannot comment as regularly as before but will do my best.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that must be vey difficult for you. Here, we take electricity so much for granted. Of course we should never do that. This is a lovely image!
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
