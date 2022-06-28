Sign up
Photo 1994
Playtime
in Topaz Studio. As I cannot use the internet, at least I can play around and do some editing.
I saw this option under clarity called All - Pos2, and quite liked the colours.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
weaver-silhouette-tree
moni kozi
ace
This is so cool!
June 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice playing what a great result. I love the colours.
June 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Cool colors!
June 28th, 2022
