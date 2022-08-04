Previous
Next
Fright Night by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2031

Fright Night

Not sure if it was just because it saw me, or if it was that darn shutter again! Those eyes sure could not get any bigger.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
556% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
Yes it sure looks startled
August 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great shot! Wonder what he saw?
August 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Mirror less on the cards as they're silent Diana?? But then you may not have got this! And the title is so funny
August 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
They always look so startled. I have a small statue of an owl that looks just like this - but yours is real! fav
August 4th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great look and markings.
August 4th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
such a superb capture...
August 4th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture. The eyes are so big and round.
August 4th, 2022  
Pat
Love that startled expression, a great capture of this beautiful bird.
August 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow -he surely has that startled look !!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise