Photo 2031
Fright Night
Not sure if it was just because it saw me, or if it was that darn shutter again! Those eyes sure could not get any bigger.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
9
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spotted-eagle-owl
Christina
Yes it sure looks startled
August 4th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, great shot! Wonder what he saw?
August 4th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Mirror less on the cards as they're silent Diana?? But then you may not have got this! And the title is so funny
August 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They always look so startled. I have a small statue of an owl that looks just like this - but yours is real! fav
August 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great look and markings.
August 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
such a superb capture...
August 4th, 2022
winghong_ho
Great capture. The eyes are so big and round.
August 4th, 2022
Pat
Love that startled expression, a great capture of this beautiful bird.
August 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow -he surely has that startled look !!
August 4th, 2022
