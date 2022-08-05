Previous
Three wise Owls by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2032

Three wise Owls

albeit very sleepy! The one on the right was ever so slightly inquisitive and the next one could barely open it's eyes. The left one just could not be bothered.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Diana

moni kozi ace
Holy smokes...
They seem to have watched a crashing scene and instinctively closing their eyes :D
August 5th, 2022  
